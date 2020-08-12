Steven Winfield Knerr Sells 3,500 Shares of Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) CFO Steven Winfield Knerr sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct Corp has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

