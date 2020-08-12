Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $83.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.79.

ESPR stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $938.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.00. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $212.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 627.38% and a negative net margin of 5,492.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,698,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 36.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 906,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,577,000 after buying an additional 241,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2,243.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 106,957 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 31.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 387,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 57.2% during the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 205,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

