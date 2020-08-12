Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

Get Gogo alerts:

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Gogo has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gogo will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.