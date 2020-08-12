Simone Lagomarsino Buys 2,500 Shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Stock

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) CEO Simone Lagomarsino purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,543.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $562.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Luther Burbank Corp has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 15.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

