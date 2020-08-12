Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to “Buy”

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $146.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

Etsy stock opened at $127.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 10,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 18,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $1,755,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,683 shares of company stock worth $33,207,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after buying an additional 3,899,952 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 47.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after buying an additional 1,041,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 402.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after buying an additional 2,133,322 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Etsy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,531,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after buying an additional 129,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

