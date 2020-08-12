DA Davidson Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $160.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $127.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $141.41.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,179,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,683 shares of company stock worth $33,207,280 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Etsy by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Etsy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.