Frank Catalano Acquires 216,141 Shares of Keybridge Capital Ltd (ASX:KBC) Stock

Keybridge Capital Ltd (ASX:KBC) insider Frank Catalano bought 216,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,346.01 ($10,961.44).

Frank Catalano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Frank Catalano bought 36,847 shares of Keybridge Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,616.14 ($1,868.67).

On Friday, July 17th, Frank Catalano acquired 364,573 shares of Keybridge Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$25,884.68 ($18,489.06).

On Thursday, July 23rd, Frank Catalano acquired 675,343 shares of Keybridge Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$47,949.35 ($34,249.54).

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.06.

