Frank Catalano Acquires 216,141 Shares of Keybridge Capital Ltd (ASX:KBC) Stock

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Keybridge Capital Ltd (ASX:KBC) insider Frank Catalano bought 216,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,346.01 ($10,961.44).

Frank Catalano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 6th, Frank Catalano bought 36,847 shares of Keybridge Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,616.14 ($1,868.67).
  • On Friday, July 17th, Frank Catalano acquired 364,573 shares of Keybridge Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$25,884.68 ($18,489.06).
  • On Thursday, July 23rd, Frank Catalano acquired 675,343 shares of Keybridge Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$47,949.35 ($34,249.54).

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.06.

Keybridge Capital Company Profile

Jam Development Capital Ltd is engaged in investment in Australian small and medium enterprises.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Keybridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keybridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KBR, Inc. Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank
KBR, Inc. Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank
Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $246,000 Investment in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF
Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $246,000 Investment in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF
ACI Worldwide Inc Shares Sold by Comerica Bank
ACI Worldwide Inc Shares Sold by Comerica Bank
Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 8,060 Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF
Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 8,060 Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF
Sigma Planning Corp Sells 755 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
Sigma Planning Corp Sells 755 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
Sigma Planning Corp Invests $259,000 in Helen of Troy Limited
Sigma Planning Corp Invests $259,000 in Helen of Troy Limited


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report