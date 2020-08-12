Barclays Initiates Coverage on GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoHealth in a report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

GOCO opened at $15.47 on Monday. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

