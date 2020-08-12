Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Brunswick Put Options (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 923 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 682% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.
Shares of BC opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.93. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,107,000 after acquiring an additional 395,640 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 17.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 259,143 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 2.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,547,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after acquiring an additional 109,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 3.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.
Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.