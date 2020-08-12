Kenneth V. Krupinski Purchases 1,000 Shares of Northwest Indiana Bancorp (OTCBB:NWIN) Stock

Northwest Indiana Bancorp (OTCBB:NWIN) Director Kenneth V. Krupinski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00.
Northwest Indiana Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Northwest Indiana Bancorp Company Profile
See Also: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.