Kenneth V. Krupinski Purchases 1,000 Shares of Northwest Indiana Bancorp (OTCBB:NWIN) Stock

Northwest Indiana Bancorp (OTCBB:NWIN) Director Kenneth V. Krupinski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00.

Northwest Indiana Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Northwest Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

NorthWest Indiana Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank SB that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

