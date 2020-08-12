Insider Buying: Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Buys 7,200 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Lloyd Carney purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,153.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90. Grid Dynamics Holdings has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

