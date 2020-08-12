Lisa Wipperman Heine Sells 1,200 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Director Lisa Wipperman Heine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $21,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,443.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Natus Medical stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $610.00 million, a PE ratio of -894.55 and a beta of 0.80. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $34.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 963,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

