Benjamin J. Md Ansell Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Stock

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AHT opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 178.46% and a negative net margin of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 186.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

