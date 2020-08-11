Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $351,000 Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Compass Point lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.