Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,672 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BOX were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 898.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,386,331.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Mannie sold 16,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $330,010.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 190,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Shares of BOX opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Box Inc has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. BOX’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

