AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 96.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 806.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

AGCO opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.07. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

