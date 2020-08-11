Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $340,000 in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Carvana by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $14,976,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $20,157,215.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,275,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,500 shares of company stock worth $121,773,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $148.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.81.

NYSE CVNA opened at $190.12 on Tuesday. Carvana Co has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $225.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 2.44.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 181.15% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

