Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,513 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 773,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,272,000 after buying an additional 171,970 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 855.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 184,265 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 299,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Shares of PTCT opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.32.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.26% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The company had revenue of $75.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 3,288 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $176,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,282 shares of company stock worth $9,259,518. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTCT. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

