Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $173.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,406.75% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

