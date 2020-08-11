SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCT stock opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 3.13.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. Research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. WBB Securities lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Payne purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,306.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,450 shares of company stock worth $195,389 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

