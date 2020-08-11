Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $214,000 Position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KTB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,732 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,984,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,892,000 after purchasing an additional 240,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 544,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 76,114 shares during the period.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Thomas E. Waldron acquired 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $102,767.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 60,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,443. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KTB stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 184.25, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

