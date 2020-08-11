York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 392.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in York Water by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in York Water by 2.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 92,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in York Water by 5.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get York Water alerts:

Shares of YORW opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $624.79 million, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.14. York Water Co has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $51.27.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. York Water had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 30.35%. Analysts predict that York Water Co will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YORW shares. BidaskClub lowered York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.