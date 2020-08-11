SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,452.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $4,050,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,973 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,567 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Citigroup downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.24.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.24.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

