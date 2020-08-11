Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

PFFD stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

