Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 22.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

