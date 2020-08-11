Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,533 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 52.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,766 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,175,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,492 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1,615.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,494,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,300 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 38,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 679,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.