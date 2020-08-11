Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,506 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Xerox by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 285.0% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 706,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,346,802.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 15,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $244,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,371,784 shares of company stock worth $22,392,739 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XRX stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $39.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

