Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,522 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 9.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,432,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120,058 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,384,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,154,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,951,000 after buying an additional 320,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 3.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,069,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,458,000 after buying an additional 37,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,235,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Linden R. Evans acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,048.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.30. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on BKH. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

