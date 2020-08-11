Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,244 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Radian Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 455,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,217,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 602,278 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 373.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

RDN stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $364.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.