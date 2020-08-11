Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $365,000 Holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Mattel by 80.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Mattel Inc has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAT. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.