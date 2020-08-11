Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 26,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,832,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

