PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Stock Position Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PVH were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 40,725.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

