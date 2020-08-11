Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 288.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of POR opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

