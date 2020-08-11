Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 55,026 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 315.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 84,386 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $144,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,555.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $184,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,445.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

NYSE:SF opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38. Stifel Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

