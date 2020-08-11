Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $372,000 Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,805,000 after buying an additional 118,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 683,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,078 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 660.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 652,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after purchasing an additional 567,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 21.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,087,000 after purchasing an additional 110,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

MUSA opened at $139.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day moving average of $109.87. Murphy USA Inc has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $142.34.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

