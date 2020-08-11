Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,503 Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,234 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Transocean by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,558 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Transocean by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,932,229 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,481,000 after buying an additional 1,161,943 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 565.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,037,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 5,129,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,575,492 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RIG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Transocean from $2.00 to $1.45 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Clarkson Capital downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.24.

RIG stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. Transocean LTD has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.