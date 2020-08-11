Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ladder Capital worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $22,971,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,257 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,583.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 849,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 798,812 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

LADR stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 69.85, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.31.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LADR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

