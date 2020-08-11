Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $517,000 Stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 787.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 254.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $143,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $113,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,471 shares of company stock worth $1,274,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

