Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $519,000 Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 571,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,246,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 75,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000.

Shares of CFA stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

