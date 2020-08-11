MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSM. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

