Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,238 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 148.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 339,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 202,827 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

