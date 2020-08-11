Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,231 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $118.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.67. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.17 and a beta of 1.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $300,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.