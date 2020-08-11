Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 18,708 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at about $51,426,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June by 759.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06.

