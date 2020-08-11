Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 18,708 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2020

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at about $51,426,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June by 759.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - June (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

