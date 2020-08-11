Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBSI. ValuEngine lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

UBSI stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

