Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the second quarter valued at $3,088,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Trane by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Trane by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 161,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane during the second quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane by 16.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $118.85 on Tuesday. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.27. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trane in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

