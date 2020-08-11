Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 36,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRBP opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,596.42% and a negative return on equity of 590.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRBP. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

