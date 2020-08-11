Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 63.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 176.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Randolph J. Fortener sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $111,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $122.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.64. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

