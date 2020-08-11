Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 360,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,565 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $9,507,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Compass Point downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:FNF opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.27. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 21.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 256,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $685,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,771,071. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

