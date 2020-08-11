Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,073 Shares of Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov (NYSEARCA:DNOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov (NYSEARCA:DNOV) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov during the first quarter worth $8,108,000.

DNOV opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27.

