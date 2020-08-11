Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,073 Shares of Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov (NYSEARCA:DNOV)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov (NYSEARCA:DNOV) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov during the first quarter worth $8,108,000.

DNOV opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov (NYSEARCA:DNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $372,000 Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $372,000 Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc
Power Integrations Inc Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
Power Integrations Inc Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,503 Shares of Transocean LTD
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,503 Shares of Transocean LTD
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $516,000 Stake in Gladstone Land Corp
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $516,000 Stake in Gladstone Land Corp
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report