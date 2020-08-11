Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.65% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $622,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.